Holy mountain mama: 'nuns on rampage' as W Virginia bans banks in ESG escalation
Holy mountain mama: 'nuns on rampage' as W Virginia bans banks in ESG escalation

Ralph Sinclair
Jon HayOliver West
April 12, 2024 04:02 PM

◆ Why everyone from nuns to pro-coal US state treasurers are giving banks stick over ESG ◆ El Salvador's punchy new debt structure ◆ Appetite for duration in covered bonds

Large letter "Greetings from West Virginia " state name vintage postcard ca. 1930's-1940's

West Virginia: almost heaven unless you're on state treasurer Riley Moore's list of banks the state won't do business with over fossil fuel financing. But unlike most ESG-related exclusions, in this case opprobrium is reserved for financial institutions deemed to be anti fossil fuel.

Bank of Montreal has dodged making the list in a week where four others were added. But the pressure on banks to behave a certain way over ESG is mounting on both sides with some nuns in the US taking Citi to task over what they see as exploitation of indigenous people.

We look into what this means for banks picking a treacherous route to building their ESG credentials while trying to make money serving traditional clients. We also examine what investors in their bonds think.

Investors had another tricky consideration to make this week as El Salvador issued a funky new structure as it looks to beat its debt distress. We examine the new bonds and what the market reaction to them.

Finally, we discuss the growing appetite for long dated covered bonds.

