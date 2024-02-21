GlobalCapital reveals shortlists for its first Latin America Bond Awards
GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, DELINIAN (GLOBALCAPITAL) LIMITED, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236213
Copyright © DELINIAN (GLOBALCAPITAL) LIMITED and its affiliated companies 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Polls and Awards

GlobalCapital reveals shortlists for its first Latin America Bond Awards

GlobalCapital
February 21, 2024 04:38 AM
Latin America shortlist article

Winners will be announced on April 16 at a live event in New York

GlobalCapital is delighted to reveal the shortlists for its first ever Latin America Bond Awards, celebrating the leading names in Latin American debt capital markets.

The nominees, like the winners to be announced on April 16, have been determined entirely by votes from market participants.

Leveraging GlobalCapital’s years of coverage of the region’s cross-border bond market, the awards recognise the most impressive banks, issuers, and deals — as well as investors, law firms, rating agencies and other key market participants.

Thank you to everyone who helped us to determine the shortlists via the market survey that ran throughout December and January. We were very encouraged by the level of engagement from across the market and all corners of the region, with the leading banks, issuers and investors from the cross-border bond market represented among the voters. Congratulations to all the nominees. A full list can be found below.

The Awards are for deals and performance in the 2023 calendar year. A full methodology can be found on our Awards page.

The winning deals, organisations and individuals will be announced at a live ceremony at the Metropolitan Club of New York on April 16 — shortly before the IMF Spring Meetings that take place in Washington DC.

The Awards Dinner will be a great opportunity for participants from across the market to come together to celebrate their successes over the preceding year.

If you have any questions about the Awards please contact Sophie Astles, Head of Awards & Research.

For sponsorship queries and to book your table, please click here.

Shortlist

shortlist

  • Bank Awards

    Best Overall Bank for Latin American Bonds
    Bank of America
    Citi
    Goldman Sachs
    JP Morgan
    Santander
    Best Bank for Latin American Sovereign Bonds
    Bank of America
    Goldman Sachs
    HSBC
    JP Morgan
    Santander
    Best Bank for Latin American Corporate Bonds
    Bank of America
    Citi
    Goldman Sachs
    Itaú
    JP Morgan
    Morgan Stanley
    Best Bank for ESG Bond Markets in Latin America
    BNP Paribas
    Citi
    Crédit Agricole
    JP Morgan
    Santander
    Best Bank for Latin American Local Markets
    BBVA
    Citi
    HSBC
    Itaú
    Santander
    Most Innovative Bank for Latin American DCM
    Bank of America
    BTG Pactual
    Citi
    Goldman Sachs
    JP Morgan
    Best Latin American Bond Trading House
    Bank of America
    Barclays
    Goldman Sachs
    JP Morgan
    Morgan Stanley
    Best Bank for Liability Management in Latin American Bond Markets
    Bank of America
    Citi
    HSBC
    JP Morgan
    Santander
    Best Syndicate Desk for Latin American Bonds
    Citi
    Goldman Sachs
    Itaú
    JP Morgan
    Morgan Stanley
    Best Bank for Latin American Syndicated Loans
    BBVA
    BNP Paribas
    Citi
    JP Morgan
    Santander

  • Borrower Awards

    Overall Most Impressive Bond Issuer in Latin America
    América Móvil
    CAF
    Cemex
    Chile
    Mexico
    Most Impressive Sovereign Bond Issuer in Latin America
    Brazil
    Chile
    Mexico
    Peru
    Uruguay
    Most Impressive Latin American Supranational Bond Issuer
    Cabei
    CAF
    Fonplata
    Most Impressive Corporate Bond Issuer in Latin America
    América Móvil
    Azul
    Bimbo
    Cemex
    JBS
    Most Impressive ESG Bond Issuer in Latin America
    Brazil
    Cabei
    CMPC
    Chile
    Mexico
    Uruguay

  • Deal Awards (all priced 2023)

    Latin American Bond Deal of the Year
    • Azul $800m senior secured five year and exchange offer (priced July)
    • Brazil $2bn seven year green bond (priced November)
    • Cemex $1bn perpetual green bond (priced March)
    • Chile Electricity Lux MPC $784.25m securitization by IDB Invest (priced August)
    • Ecuador blue bond and debt-for-nature swap (priced May)
    • Mexico $2.94bn SDG 30 year and LM (priced April)
    Latin American ESG Deal of the Year
    • Aegea $500m seven year SLB (priced September)
    • Brazil $2bn seven year green bond (priced November)
    • Chile $2.25bn and €750m dual-currency SLB with social KPI (priced June)
    • CMPC $500m 10 year green SLB (priced June)
    • Ecuador blue bond and debt-for-nature swap (priced May)
    • Uruguay $700m 2034 SLB reopening (priced November)
    Latin American Sovereign Bond Deal of the Year
    • Brazil $2bn seven year green bond (priced November)
    • Chile $2.25bn and €750m dual-currency SLB with social KPI (priced June)
    • Costa Rica $1.5bn 30 year (priced November)
    • Mexico $2.94bn SDG 30 year and LM (priced April)
    • Peru Sl9.185bn ($2.494bn) local currency 10 year (priced May)
    • Uruguay Ps48bn ($1.27bn) local currency 10 year (priced July)
    Latin American Quasi-sovereign Bond Deal of the Year
    • Codelco $2bn 10 and 30 year (priced September)
    • Ecopetrol $2bn 10 year (priced January)
    • Pemex $2bn 10 year (priced January)
    • Petrobras $1.25bn 10 year (priced June)
    Latin American Investment-Grade Corporate or FIG Bond Deal of the Year
    • América Móvil Ps17bn ($990m) peso-denominated 7.5 year (priced June)
    • BBVA Mexico $1bn 15 year non-call 10 tier two (priced June)
    • Bimbo $1bn five and 10 year (priced October)
    • JBS $2.5bn 10 and 30 year (priced September)
    • Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) $750m 10 year (priced November)
    • Vale $1.5bn 10 year (priced June)
    Latin American High Yield Corporate Bond Deal of the Year
    • Aegea $500m seven year SLB (priced September)
    • Azul $800m senior secured five year and exchange offer (priced July)
    • Cemex $1bn perpetual green bond (priced March)
    • Cosan $550m seven year (priced June)
    • Minerva $900m 10 year (priced September)
    Most Innovative Latin American Bond Deal of the Year
    • Azul $800m senior secured five year and exchange offer (priced July)
    • Chile Electricity Lux MPC $784.25m securitization by IDB Invest (priced August)
    • CMPC $500m 10 year green SLB (priced June)
    • Ecuador blue bond and debt-for-nature swap (priced May)
    Niche Currency Deal of the Year from a LatAm Issuer
    • Cabei A$100m Australian dollar 15 year Sports Bond (Priced May)
    • CAF Sfr110m Swiss franc six year (Priced October)
    • Fonplata ¥7.2bn ($54m) five and six year Samurai private placement (Priced March)
    Local Currency Deal of the Year from a LatAm Issuer
    • América Móvil Ps17bn ($990m) peso-denominated 7.5 year (priced June)
    • Chile Ps1.74tr peso-denominated 14 year SLB (priced July)
    • Peru Sl9.185bn ($2.494bn) nuevo sol-denominated 10 year (priced May)
    • Uruguay Ps48bn ($1.27bn) peso-denominated 10 year (priced July)
    Most Impressive Liability Management of the Year
    • Azul $800m senior secured five year and exchange offer (priced July)
    • Braskem $1bn 10 year (priced February)
    • Ecuador blue bond and debt-for-nature swap (priced May)
    • Gran Tierra $487.59m senior secured six year and exchange offers (priced October)
    • Mexico $2.94bn SDG 30 year and LM (priced April 2023)
    Latin American Syndicated Loan of the Year
    • Cemex $3bn sustainability-linked loan (October)
    • Pemex $6.5bn term loan and RCF (December)
    • TC Energy $2.3bn term loan and RCF (January)

  • Other Awards

    Best Investor in Latin American Sovereign Bonds
    BlackRock
    RBC BlueBay Asset Management
    Ninety One
    Pimco
    Vanguard
    Wellington Management
    Best Investor in Latin American Corporate Bonds
    BlackRock
    Goldman Sachs Asset Management
    RBC BlueBay Asset Management
    Wellington Management
    Best Investor in Latin American Local Currency Bonds
    Capital Group
    Eaton Vance
    Ninety One
    Best International Law Firm for Latin American Bonds
    Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
    Clifford Chance
    Davis Polk & Wardwell
    Shearman & Sterling
    White & Case
    Best Locally-Headquartered Law Firm for Latin American Bonds
    Brochou & Funes de Rioja
    Garrigues
    Pinheiro Neto Advogados
    Ritch, Mueller y Nicolau
    Best International Law Firm for Latin American Loans
    Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
    Clifford Chance
    Milbank
    Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom
    White & Case
    Best Locally-Headquartered Law Firm for Latin American Loans
    Brochou & Funes de Rioja
    Carey
    Galicia Abogados
    Garrigues
    Machado, Meyer, Sendacz e Opice Advogados
    Ritch, Mueller y Nicolau
    Best Secondary Market Trading Platform for Latin American Bonds
    Bloomberg
    MarketAxess
    Tradeweb
    Best Rating Agency for Latin American Bonds
    Fitch
    Moody's
    S&P Global
    Best Second Party Opinion Provider for Latin American ESG Bonds
    Moody's ESG Solutions
    MSCI
    Sustainalytics

  • People Awards

    Most Impressive Sovereign or Supranational Funding Official in Latin America
    Maria del Carmen Bonilla, Mexico
    Herman Kamil, Uruguay
    Roberto Lobarinhas, Brazil
    Humberto Rodriguez, Cabei
    Patricio Sepúlveda, Chile
    Manuel Valdez, Corporación Andina de Fomento (CAF)
    Most Impressive Corporate or FIG Funding Official in Latin America
    Maria José Llaneza, América Móvil
    Beatriz Muñoz Villa, BBVA Mexico
    Patricia Pérez, Santander Chile
    Fernando Reiter, Cemex
    Felipe Santana, Embraer
    Most Impressive Latin American Bond Syndicate Banker
    Matt Dukes, Itaú
    Josh Gajdos, Goldman Sachs
    Jonas Knoll, JP Morgan
    Most Impressive Latin American Bond Origination Banker
    Juan Claudio Fullaondo, Scotiabank
    Ramzi Issa, UBS
    Carlos-Ivan López, Bank of America
    Carlos Mendoza, Goldman Sachs
    Most Impressive Sustainable Finance Banker for Latin America
    Ramzi Issa, UBS
    Anjuli Pandit, HSBC
    Camilo Soler, JP Morgan
    Rising Star Latin American Bond Banker
    Eduardo Llanos, BBVA
    Miguel Orgoroso, Santander
    Camilo Soler, JP Morgan
    Katherine Tarzian-Britt, BNP Paribas
    Most Impressive Sell-side Credit Analyst
    Alejandra Andrade, JP Morgan
    Roger Horn, Mariva Capital Markets
    Anne Milne, Bank of America
    Pilar Tavella, Barclays

Topics

EM Polls and AwardsPolls and AwardsLatin AmericaBond AwardsAwardsGreen and Social BondsLatAm BondsEmerging MarketsEM People and Markets
G
GlobalCapital

Related articles
Gift this article