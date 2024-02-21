GlobalCapital reveals shortlists for its first Latin America Bond Awards

GlobalCapital is delighted to reveal the shortlists for its first ever Latin America Bond Awards, celebrating the leading names in Latin American debt capital markets.

The nominees, like the winners to be announced on April 16, have been determined entirely by votes from market participants.

Leveraging GlobalCapital’s years of coverage of the region’s cross-border bond market, the awards recognise the most impressive banks, issuers, and deals — as well as investors, law firms, rating agencies and other key market participants.

Thank you to everyone who helped us to determine the shortlists via the market survey that ran throughout December and January. We were very encouraged by the level of engagement from across the market and all corners of the region, with the leading banks, issuers and investors from the cross-border bond market represented among the voters. Congratulations to all the nominees. A full list can be found below.

The Awards are for deals and performance in the 2023 calendar year. A full methodology can be found on our Awards page.

The winning deals, organisations and individuals will be announced at a live ceremony at the Metropolitan Club of New York on April 16 — shortly before the IMF Spring Meetings that take place in Washington DC.

The Awards Dinner will be a great opportunity for participants from across the market to come together to celebrate their successes over the preceding year.

Shortlist