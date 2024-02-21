GlobalCapital reveals shortlists for its first Latin America Bond Awards
Winners will be announced on April 16 at a live event in New York
GlobalCapital is delighted to reveal the shortlists for its first ever Latin America Bond Awards, celebrating the leading names in Latin American debt capital markets.
The nominees, like the winners to be announced on April 16, have been determined entirely by votes from market participants.
Leveraging GlobalCapital’s years of coverage of the region’s cross-border bond market, the awards recognise the most impressive banks, issuers, and deals — as well as investors, law firms, rating agencies and other key market participants.
Thank you to everyone who helped us to determine the shortlists via the market survey that ran throughout December and January. We were very encouraged by the level of engagement from across the market and all corners of the region, with the leading banks, issuers and investors from the cross-border bond market represented among the voters. Congratulations to all the nominees. A full list can be found below.
The Awards are for deals and performance in the 2023 calendar year. A full methodology can be found on our Awards page.
The winning deals, organisations and individuals will be announced at a live ceremony at the Metropolitan Club of New York on April 16 — shortly before the IMF Spring Meetings that take place in Washington DC.
The Awards Dinner will be a great opportunity for participants from across the market to come together to celebrate their successes over the preceding year.
If you have any questions about the Awards please contact Sophie Astles, Head of Awards & Research.

Shortlist
Best Overall Bank for Latin American BondsBank of America
Citi
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
SantanderBest Bank for Latin American Sovereign BondsBank of America
Goldman Sachs
HSBC
JP Morgan
SantanderBest Bank for Latin American Corporate BondsBank of America
Citi
Goldman Sachs
Itaú
JP Morgan
Morgan StanleyBest Bank for ESG Bond Markets in Latin AmericaBNP Paribas
Citi
Crédit Agricole
JP Morgan
SantanderBest Bank for Latin American Local MarketsBBVA
Citi
HSBC
Itaú
SantanderMost Innovative Bank for Latin American DCMBank of America
BTG Pactual
Citi
Goldman Sachs
JP MorganBest Latin American Bond Trading HouseBank of America
Barclays
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Morgan StanleyBest Bank for Liability Management in Latin American Bond MarketsBank of America
Citi
HSBC
JP Morgan
SantanderBest Syndicate Desk for Latin American BondsCiti
Goldman Sachs
Itaú
JP Morgan
Morgan StanleyBest Bank for Latin American Syndicated LoansBBVA
BNP Paribas
Citi
JP Morgan
Santander
Overall Most Impressive Bond Issuer in Latin AmericaAmérica Móvil
CAF
Cemex
Chile
MexicoMost Impressive Sovereign Bond Issuer in Latin AmericaBrazil
Chile
Mexico
Peru
UruguayMost Impressive Latin American Supranational Bond IssuerCabei
CAF
FonplataMost Impressive Corporate Bond Issuer in Latin AmericaAmérica Móvil
Azul
Bimbo
Cemex
JBSMost Impressive ESG Bond Issuer in Latin AmericaBrazil
Cabei
CMPC
Chile
Mexico
Uruguay
Latin American Bond Deal of the Year
Latin American ESG Deal of the Year
- Azul $800m senior secured five year and exchange offer (priced July)
- Brazil $2bn seven year green bond (priced November)
- Cemex $1bn perpetual green bond (priced March)
- Chile Electricity Lux MPC $784.25m securitization by IDB Invest (priced August)
- Ecuador blue bond and debt-for-nature swap (priced May)
- Mexico $2.94bn SDG 30 year and LM (priced April)
Latin American Sovereign Bond Deal of the Year
- Aegea $500m seven year SLB (priced September)
- Brazil $2bn seven year green bond (priced November)
- Chile $2.25bn and €750m dual-currency SLB with social KPI (priced June)
- CMPC $500m 10 year green SLB (priced June)
- Ecuador blue bond and debt-for-nature swap (priced May)
- Uruguay $700m 2034 SLB reopening (priced November)
Latin American Quasi-sovereign Bond Deal of the Year
- Brazil $2bn seven year green bond (priced November)
- Chile $2.25bn and €750m dual-currency SLB with social KPI (priced June)
- Costa Rica $1.5bn 30 year (priced November)
- Mexico $2.94bn SDG 30 year and LM (priced April)
- Peru Sl9.185bn ($2.494bn) local currency 10 year (priced May)
- Uruguay Ps48bn ($1.27bn) local currency 10 year (priced July)
Latin American Investment-Grade Corporate or FIG Bond Deal of the Year
- Codelco $2bn 10 and 30 year (priced September)
- Ecopetrol $2bn 10 year (priced January)
- Pemex $2bn 10 year (priced January)
- Petrobras $1.25bn 10 year (priced June)
Latin American High Yield Corporate Bond Deal of the Year
- América Móvil Ps17bn ($990m) peso-denominated 7.5 year (priced June)
- BBVA Mexico $1bn 15 year non-call 10 tier two (priced June)
- Bimbo $1bn five and 10 year (priced October)
- JBS $2.5bn 10 and 30 year (priced September)
- Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) $750m 10 year (priced November)
- Vale $1.5bn 10 year (priced June)
Most Innovative Latin American Bond Deal of the Year
- Aegea $500m seven year SLB (priced September)
- Azul $800m senior secured five year and exchange offer (priced July)
- Cemex $1bn perpetual green bond (priced March)
- Cosan $550m seven year (priced June)
- Minerva $900m 10 year (priced September)
Niche Currency Deal of the Year from a LatAm Issuer
- Azul $800m senior secured five year and exchange offer (priced July)
- Chile Electricity Lux MPC $784.25m securitization by IDB Invest (priced August)
- CMPC $500m 10 year green SLB (priced June)
- Ecuador blue bond and debt-for-nature swap (priced May)
Local Currency Deal of the Year from a LatAm Issuer
- Cabei A$100m Australian dollar 15 year Sports Bond (Priced May)
- CAF Sfr110m Swiss franc six year (Priced October)
- Fonplata ¥7.2bn ($54m) five and six year Samurai private placement (Priced March)
Most Impressive Liability Management of the Year
- América Móvil Ps17bn ($990m) peso-denominated 7.5 year (priced June)
- Chile Ps1.74tr peso-denominated 14 year SLB (priced July)
- Peru Sl9.185bn ($2.494bn) nuevo sol-denominated 10 year (priced May)
- Uruguay Ps48bn ($1.27bn) peso-denominated 10 year (priced July)
Latin American Syndicated Loan of the Year
- Azul $800m senior secured five year and exchange offer (priced July)
- Braskem $1bn 10 year (priced February)
- Ecuador blue bond and debt-for-nature swap (priced May)
- Gran Tierra $487.59m senior secured six year and exchange offers (priced October)
- Mexico $2.94bn SDG 30 year and LM (priced April 2023)
- Cemex $3bn sustainability-linked loan (October)
- Pemex $6.5bn term loan and RCF (December)
- TC Energy $2.3bn term loan and RCF (January)
Best Investor in Latin American Sovereign BondsBlackRock
RBC BlueBay Asset Management
Ninety One
Pimco
Vanguard
Wellington ManagementBest Investor in Latin American Corporate BondsBlackRock
Goldman Sachs Asset Management
RBC BlueBay Asset Management
Wellington ManagementBest Investor in Latin American Local Currency BondsCapital Group
Eaton Vance
Ninety OneBest International Law Firm for Latin American BondsCleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
Clifford Chance
Davis Polk & Wardwell
Shearman & Sterling
White & CaseBest Locally-Headquartered Law Firm for Latin American BondsBrochou & Funes de Rioja
Garrigues
Pinheiro Neto Advogados
Ritch, Mueller y NicolauBest International Law Firm for Latin American LoansCleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
Clifford Chance
Milbank
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom
White & CaseBest Locally-Headquartered Law Firm for Latin American LoansBrochou & Funes de Rioja
Carey
Galicia Abogados
Garrigues
Machado, Meyer, Sendacz e Opice Advogados
Ritch, Mueller y NicolauBest Secondary Market Trading Platform for Latin American BondsBloomberg
MarketAxess
TradewebBest Rating Agency for Latin American BondsFitch
Moody's
S&P GlobalBest Second Party Opinion Provider for Latin American ESG BondsMoody's ESG Solutions
MSCI
Sustainalytics
Most Impressive Sovereign or Supranational Funding Official in Latin AmericaMaria del Carmen Bonilla, Mexico
Herman Kamil, Uruguay
Roberto Lobarinhas, Brazil
Humberto Rodriguez, Cabei
Patricio Sepúlveda, Chile
Manuel Valdez, Corporación Andina de Fomento (CAF)Most Impressive Corporate or FIG Funding Official in Latin AmericaMaria José Llaneza, América Móvil
Beatriz Muñoz Villa, BBVA Mexico
Patricia Pérez, Santander Chile
Fernando Reiter, Cemex
Felipe Santana, EmbraerMost Impressive Latin American Bond Syndicate BankerMatt Dukes, Itaú
Josh Gajdos, Goldman Sachs
Jonas Knoll, JP MorganMost Impressive Latin American Bond Origination BankerJuan Claudio Fullaondo, Scotiabank
Ramzi Issa, UBS
Carlos-Ivan López, Bank of America
Carlos Mendoza, Goldman SachsMost Impressive Sustainable Finance Banker for Latin AmericaRamzi Issa, UBS
Anjuli Pandit, HSBC
Camilo Soler, JP MorganRising Star Latin American Bond BankerEduardo Llanos, BBVA
Miguel Orgoroso, Santander
Camilo Soler, JP Morgan
Katherine Tarzian-Britt, BNP ParibasMost Impressive Sell-side Credit AnalystAlejandra Andrade, JP Morgan
Roger Horn, Mariva Capital Markets
Anne Milne, Bank of America
Pilar Tavella, Barclays