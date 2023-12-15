GlobalCapital's Review 2023|Outlook 2024 podcast
GlobalCapital Podcast

GlobalCapital's Review 2023|Outlook 2024 podcast

Ralph Sinclair
Jon HayDavid Rothnie
December 15, 2023 04:58 PM

◆ What the most senior debt bankers in the world believe about next year ◆ Who's eating Credit Suisse ◆ If a property company falls in the forest and doesn't make a sound...

ROTY2324 cover.jpg

One of the very biggest investment banking stories this year was the collapse of Credit Suisse. But its rescue by UBS and what the rest of the Street makes of the demise of its rival is a story that will play out into 2024 and beyond.

In our Review 2023|Outlook 2024 special report, we have the most in-depth reporting you will find anywhere on what is happening to the stricken Swiss bank's market share, clients and staff, and what its new owners on the other side of Zurich's Paradeplatz plan to do with their new acquisition. We discuss all of those topics on this week's show.

We also look at what the heads of debt capital markets at the biggest bond houses are thinking about business next year, from volumes, products and fees to travel, bonuses and bugbears.

Finally, in this week's news, we look into how the collapse of Austrian property company Signa might affect the bond market and wonder why nobody seems to be all that worried about it just yet.

Rotypromo.png

Topics

GlobalCapital PodcastCredit SuisseCovered BondsCMBSUBSReview 2023 | Outlook 2024
RS
Ralph Sinclair
London Bureau Chief GlobalCapital
Contact
JH
Jon Hay
DR
David Rothnie

Related articles

  • ROTY2324 cover.jpg

    GlobalCapital publishes Review 2023|Outlook 2024

    After a turbulent year marked by extreme moves in rates and bank failures, GlobalCapital assesses the meaning of these events and how market participants believe 2024 will play out
    GlobalCapital, December 15, 2023
  • Corporate Bonds
    GlobalCapital upbeat anxiety 001.jpg

    Bond Deals of the Year — Investment grade corporates: Companies choose agile tactics for a market without central banks

    The past year has been one of tightening in the capital markets, with central banks throwing easy money supply into reverse. GlobalCapital has chosen these corporate deals as outstanding, for proving either that staggering sizes and difficult maturities were still possible, or that ingenuity and flexibility could make even the toughest market conditions work for an issuer
    Mike Turner, December 15, 2023
  • ry23-24_cartoon-FIG-section---UBS-Group-tier-one---globalcapital-ubs-at1-001.jpg

    Bond Deals of the Year — Financial institutions: Disaster recovery

    In a year dominated by the collapse and takeover of Credit Suisse, financial institutions were keen to re‑establish investor confidence in some of the riskier asset classes. Axa led the way just weeks after the CS rescue with a €1bn subordinated bond. In the autumn, UBS made a bold statement about the stability of Swiss bank capital as it returned to AT1 issuance with two $1.75bn tranches. Elsewhere, banks dealt with tricky conditions and pulled off some skilfully timed transactions, underlining the market’s faith in mainstream currencies and emphasising the appeal of ESG labels
    December 15, 2023
  • ry23-24_cartoon-EM-section---ADIB-AT1---globalcapital-adib-at1001.jpg

    Bond Deals of the Year — CEEMEA issuers: The art of resetting the market

    After a disastrous 2022, hopes were sky high among banks, issuers and investors in the emerging markets that 2023 would mark a turnaround. Record breaking volumes were printed in the first month of the year — and then the first quarter — only for bullishness to fall away as US regional banks and then Credit Suisse threatened another global financial crisis. Conflict in Ukraine and Israel brought further worry. Wise issuers took windows when they appeared and played to their particular strengths rather than waited for the perfect moment.
    December 15, 2023
  • SSA
    ry23-24_cartoon-SSA-section---EU-green-bond-in-March---gc1799-leader-cartoon.jpg

    Bond Deals of the Year — Public sector borrowers: Fortune favours the flexible

    Sovereigns, supranational and agency issuers that could think a little differently stood out in 2023. As borrowers grappled with rates volatility, narrower issuance windows and yet no let-up in borrowing requirements, it was those that could be nimble or novel as well as those that laid down price markers for others that took the most plaudits
    December 15, 2023
  • The Sustainable Economy
    Concentrating solar power Mojave 2018 from Alamy 14Dec23 575x375

    Markets grasp transition and renewables as wisps of hope from COP

    Little progress made in Dubai on finance or adaptation, despite the fanfare
    Jon Hay, December 15, 2023
