Review 2023 | Outlook 2024

GlobalCapital's comprehensive annual report delves into the highs and lows of the past year and provides invaluable insights into what's next.

Big themes:



Who’s eating Credit Suisse - The feeding frenzy for the fallen bank’s markets, clients, and people. Full of depth, colour, detail, and comment from inside Credit Suisse and across the Street.

DCM Survey - What the world’s most senior debt bankers are worrying about – their outlook on the market and how they operate within them.

Securitization regulation - Europe’s rule makers dance slow as ‘mood music’ picks up. A hugely important year for them and their impact on the market as the EU and the UK diverge and reconsider how they govern the securitization markets.

Outlook for 2024



We polled every major market we cover to get participants’ views on what’s coming up in 2024. Find valuable and unique data on SSA, FIG, covered bond, emerging market, corporate bond, syndicated loan and European and US securitization markets as well as Swiss franc bonds and equity capital markets.

Deals of the Year

Chosen by GlobalCapital’s editorial team, see which public sector borrowers, financial institutions, IG-rated corporations, and CEEMEA issuers excelled in 2023.

