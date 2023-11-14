Time is of the essence for funds and reformers
GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Another Fine Mezz podcast

Time is of the essence for funds and reformers

Tom Lemmon
Victoria Thiele
November 14, 2023 11:58 AM
The Grand Central Terminal Clock, New York City.

◆ Captive CLO equity teams race for funding ◆ Could there be regulatory reform in EU securitization next year? ◆ New York calling

This week's episode of Another Fine Mezz saw GlobalCapital's Tom Lemmon host from the comfort of his home in London for the final time, at least this year, as he boards a plane to move to New York.

European ABS reporter George Smith was a little under the weather, but CLO reporter Victoria Thiele stepped up to take the limelight and and explain how captive CLO equity funds are finding it harder to raise capital.

Meanwhile, Tom discussed the significance of "hamming up" securitization in Afme's Capital Markets Union report.

With the EU elections coming up in June, it seems securitization advocates like Afme are making a big push to get reform on the legislative agenda before the new MEPs and commissioners take their seats.

Topics

Another Fine Mezz podcast RegulationSecuritizationSecuritization People and MarketsABSPeople and MarketsAnother Fine Mezz Podcast
TL
Tom Lemmon
VT
Victoria Thiele
Senior Reporter - CLOs
Contact

Related articles