Time is of the essence for funds and reformers

This week's episode of Another Fine Mezz saw GlobalCapital's Tom Lemmon host from the comfort of his home in London for the final time, at least this year, as he boards a plane to move to New York.

European ABS reporter George Smith was a little under the weather, but CLO reporter Victoria Thiele stepped up to take the limelight and and explain how captive CLO equity funds are finding it harder to raise capital.

Meanwhile, Tom discussed the significance of "hamming up" securitization in Afme's Capital Markets Union report.

With the EU elections coming up in June, it seems securitization advocates like Afme are making a big push to get reform on the legislative agenda before the new MEPs and commissioners take their seats.