GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Another Fine Mezz

No rest for the wicked

Tom Lemmon
George SmithVictoria Thiele
September 11, 2023 03:31 PM
Share
Job burnout. Skeleton sitting at table with laptop. Computer geek. Person suffering from stress at work. Mental and physical exhaustion, fatigue. High quality photo

◆ UK RMBS alive and kicking ◆ CLO window could be fleeting

Bleary-eyed European ABS reporter George Smith returned for this week's episode of Another Fine Mezz after the birth of his first child three weeks ago.

However, there was no opportunity for him to ease himself in gently, as the European securitization market kicked into gear with a flurry of issuance.

In particular, prime UK RMBS continued its resurgence with Principality Building Society coming back to the fold.

European CLO primary is also getting hectic, although not quite to the same degree. However, Victoria Thiele points out that, while issuance might be picking up for now, terrible arbitrage is likely to mean that any window could be narrow.

Finally, with the podcast trio unable to "milk" George's fatherhood any more, as one market participant said to Victoria, the team looked for new areas of discussion.

Tags

Another Fine Mezz Another Fine Mezz PodcastEuropeSecuritizationRMBSSecuritization - CLOsLevFin - CLOs
TL
Tom Lemmon
GS
George Smith
VT
Victoria Thiele
Senior Reporter - Equities
Contact

Related articles