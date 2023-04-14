GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
The quantum leap forward

Ralph Sinclair
Jon HayVictoria Thiele
April 14, 2023 11:22 AM
- Quantum computing’s impact on capital markets, oh boy! - IPOs are back, and they’re going to be done differently - The corporate hybrid debt market’s biggest test - A green rating to rule them all

quantum computer on the blue background

We assess what boffins and bankers have been telling us about the impact quantum computing will have on financial markets. As is so often the case with technological leaps, views differ between whether the computational power that quantum offers is a solution in search of a problem that isn’t already being solved adequately by Microsoft Excel, or whether we stand on the cusp of a genuine revolution in how markets work. And of course, there are huge risks to consider, not least around security. Is the sky the limit, or is Skynet the limit? We examine the claims. We also look into the European IPO market’s comeback and a shift in how deals will be done; an intimidating amount of corporate hybrid debt that needs refinancing; and a new venture for rating companies’ green claims.

