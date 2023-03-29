HSBC and Porsche scoop top ECM awards
Full results announced: Americana, DEWA and Air France-KLM also recognised as outstanding deals
GlobalCapital is pleased to announce the winners of its Equity Capital Markets Awards 2022. The full list of winners is below.
Global equity markets were battered last year by record levels of inflation, rising interest rates and the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. After a blockbuster year in 2021, equity capital markets swiftly suffered a severe downturn in the volume of business because of the onset of a bear market and intense volatility.
For this reason, 2022 was highly unusual, with banks across the Street competing over a much smaller overall volume of business.
GlobalCapital’s Awards are the only bespoke awards dedicated to equity capital markets in the EMEA region.
In this environment, we feel it is more important than ever to recognise the achievements of the banks that performed well in difficult circumstances, proving the resilience of their businesses, as well as the issuers who completely highly innovative and transformational deals in some of the most volatile markets in recent years.
The Awards for Banks of the Year and Deals of the Year have been decided by GlobalCapital’s editorial team based on our knowledge of the market and research, including pitches and written submissions from banks.
GlobalCapital congratulates all of the winners and runners-up, and thanks all of those who supported the Awards process by pitching.
Please contact Aidan Gregory at aidan.gregory@globalcapital.com with any awards-based questions and Jack Thomson at jack.thomson@globalcapital.com to discuss commercial opportunities.
GlobalCapital Equity Capital Markets Awards 2022
Banks of the Year in Equity Capital Markets
Equity Capital Markets Bank of the Year
HSBC
Runners up: Citi, Goldman Sachs
IPO Bank of the Year
Citi
Runners up: Goldman Sachs, HSBC
Block Trade Bank of the Year
Goldman Sachs
Runners up: Bank of America, Morgan Stanley
Equity-Linked Bank of the Year
BNP Paribas
Runners up: Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan
Bank of the Year for Primary Capital Raising
Deutsche Bank
Runners up: BNP Paribas, Citi
Bank of the Year for Small Cap ECM
Carnegie
Runners up: Jefferies, Pareto Securities
ECM Bank of the Year in Emerging Markets
HSBC
Runners up: Citi, Goldman Sachs
ECM Bank of the Year in the UK and Ireland
Goldman Sachs
Runners up: Bank of America, Jefferies
ECM Bank of the Year in France and the Benelux
BNP Paribas
Runners up: Natixis, Société Générale
ECM Bank of the Year in Germany, Austria and Switzerland
Bank of America
Runners up: Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs
ECM Bank of the Year in Italy
Mediobanca
Runners up: Banca IMI, Bank of America
ECM Bank of the Year in Iberia
Barclays
Runners up: Credit Suisse, Santander
ECM Bank of the Year in the Nordic Region
Carnegie
Runners up: Goldman Sachs, SEB
Equity Capital Markets Deal of the Year
Porsche
€9.08bn IPO, September 28, 2022
Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan (global coordinators)
Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas (senior bookrunners)
Barclays, Société Générale, UniCredit, and Santander (additional bookrunners)
Mediobanca (financial adviser to Porsche), Rothschild & Co (financial adviser to Volkswagen)
Five Outstanding Equity Capital Markets Deals of 2022
(In alphabetical order)
Air France-KLM
€2.25bn rights issue, June 14, 2022
Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Natixis, Crédit Agricole, Société Générale (global coordinators)
ABN Amro, Santander, Citi, Rabobank (bookrunners)
Americana Group
Dh6.6bn ($1.8bn) IPO, November 24, 2022
First ever dual listing on the Tadawul and Abu Dhabi Exchange (ADX)
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, SNBC, First Abu Dhabi Bank (global coordinators)
EFG Hermes, HSBC (bookrunners)
Rothschild (financial adviser)
DEWA
Dh22.32bn ($6bn) IPO, 6 April 2022
Citi, Emirates NBD, HSBC (global coordinators)
Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, EFG Hermes, First Abu Dhabi Bank (bookrunners)
De Nora
€480m IPO, June 28, 2022
Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs (global coordinators)
Bank of America, Mediobanca, UniCredit (bookrunners)
Iberdrola
€450m equity-neutral green convertible bond, November 30, 2022
Barclays, Goldman Sachs (global coordinators)
Credit Suisse, Mizuho (bookrunners)