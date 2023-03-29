HSBC and Porsche scoop top ECM awards

GlobalCapital is pleased to announce the winners of its Equity Capital Markets Awards 2022. The full list of winners is below.

Global equity markets were battered last year by record levels of inflation, rising interest rates and the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. After a blockbuster year in 2021, equity capital markets swiftly suffered a severe downturn in the volume of business because of the onset of a bear market and intense volatility.

For this reason, 2022 was highly unusual, with banks across the Street competing over a much smaller overall volume of business.

GlobalCapital’s Awards are the only bespoke awards dedicated to equity capital markets in the EMEA region.

In this environment, we feel it is more important than ever to recognise the achievements of the banks that performed well in difficult circumstances, proving the resilience of their businesses, as well as the issuers who completely highly innovative and transformational deals in some of the most volatile markets in recent years.

The Awards for Banks of the Year and Deals of the Year have been decided by GlobalCapital’s editorial team based on our knowledge of the market and research, including pitches and written submissions from banks.

GlobalCapital congratulates all of the winners and runners-up, and thanks all of those who supported the Awards process by pitching.

GlobalCapital Equity Capital Markets Awards 2022

Banks of the Year in Equity Capital Markets

Equity Capital Markets Bank of the Year

HSBC

Runners up: Citi, Goldman Sachs

IPO Bank of the Year

Citi

Runners up: Goldman Sachs, HSBC

Block Trade Bank of the Year

Goldman Sachs

Runners up: Bank of America, Morgan Stanley

Equity-Linked Bank of the Year

BNP Paribas

Runners up: Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan

Bank of the Year for Primary Capital Raising

Deutsche Bank

Runners up: BNP Paribas, Citi

Bank of the Year for Small Cap ECM

Carnegie

Runners up: Jefferies, Pareto Securities

ECM Bank of the Year in Emerging Markets

HSBC

Runners up: Citi, Goldman Sachs

ECM Bank of the Year in the UK and Ireland

Goldman Sachs

Runners up: Bank of America, Jefferies

ECM Bank of the Year in France and the Benelux

BNP Paribas

Runners up: Natixis, Société Générale

ECM Bank of the Year in Germany, Austria and Switzerland

Bank of America

Runners up: Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs

ECM Bank of the Year in Italy

Mediobanca

Runners up: Banca IMI, Bank of America

ECM Bank of the Year in Iberia

Barclays

Runners up: Credit Suisse, Santander

ECM Bank of the Year in the Nordic Region

Carnegie

Runners up: Goldman Sachs, SEB

Equity Capital Markets Deal of the Year

Porsche

€9.08bn IPO, September 28, 2022

Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan (global coordinators)

Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas (senior bookrunners)

Barclays, Société Générale, UniCredit, and Santander (additional bookrunners)

Mediobanca (financial adviser to Porsche), Rothschild & Co (financial adviser to Volkswagen)

Five Outstanding Equity Capital Markets Deals of 2022

(In alphabetical order)

Air France-KLM

€2.25bn rights issue, June 14, 2022

Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Natixis, Crédit Agricole, Société Générale (global coordinators)

ABN Amro, Santander, Citi, Rabobank (bookrunners)

Americana Group

Dh6.6bn ($1.8bn) IPO, November 24, 2022

First ever dual listing on the Tadawul and Abu Dhabi Exchange (ADX)

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, SNBC, First Abu Dhabi Bank (global coordinators)

EFG Hermes, HSBC (bookrunners)

Rothschild (financial adviser)

DEWA

Dh22.32bn ($6bn) IPO, 6 April 2022

Citi, Emirates NBD, HSBC (global coordinators)

Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, EFG Hermes, First Abu Dhabi Bank (bookrunners)

De Nora

€480m IPO, June 28, 2022

Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs (global coordinators)

Bank of America, Mediobanca, UniCredit (bookrunners)

Iberdrola

€450m equity-neutral green convertible bond, November 30, 2022

Barclays, Goldman Sachs (global coordinators)

Credit Suisse, Mizuho (bookrunners)