Covered Bond Awards 2022: your input needed

GlobalCapital’s Covered Bond Awards 2022 will recognise major achievements in the market over the past year and will be based on a survey of participants.

Last year 19 awards were voted for covering the best deals, the finest issuers and the top lead managers (see below).

This year GlobalCapital is considering expanding the number of award categories.

Rather than continue to give awards for the Best Non-euro Deal and Best Non-euro Lead Manager, we plan to award these categories of participant for the dollar and sterling markets to reflect the fact that these markets have been active this year.

So this year's awards would be:

Best Dollar Covered Bond

Best Sterling Covered Bond

Best Dollar Covered Lead Manager

Best Sterling Lead Manager

We are also thinking about including a range of other awards to which may include the following:

Best Syndicate Banker

Best Structurer

Best Green Structurer

Best Rating Agency

Best Law Firm

Best Cover Pool Monitor

Best Swap Provider

Best ESG Second Party Opinion Provider

Timing

A decision on the award categories is expected to be finalised by June 10 and we would very much welcome your feedback on the suggestions above, or any others you may have, as soon as possible.

We will request nominations for shortlists for each of the award categories in the week beginning June 13. A shortlist of five names for each award category will be finalised in the week beginning June 27.

The awards poll will open in the week beginning July 4 and close a month later, in the week beginning August 1.

The winners will be revealed at on the evening of the Thursday, September 22 in Vienna, following the Euromoney/ECBC Covered Bond Congress.

Last year the market voted on the following 19 award categories.

Best Pioneering Deal

Best ESG Deal

Best Debut Deal

Best Non-euro Deal

Best Euro Deal

Deal of the Year

Best ESG Issuer

Best Euro Issuer

Issuer of the Year

Investor of the Year

Best Bank for Distribution

Best Bank for ALM Libor Transition Management

Best Bank for ESG Issuers

Best Bank for Inaugural Issuers

Best Bank Research

Best Liquidity Provider

Best Non-euro Lead Manager

Best Syndicate Manager

Covered Bond House of the Year

See coverage of last year’s virtual awards ceremony here.