Covered Bond Awards 2022: your input needed
GlobalCapital is seeking comment from the market on an expanded number award categories
GlobalCapital’s Covered Bond Awards 2022 will recognise major achievements in the market over the past year and will be based on a survey of participants.
Last year 19 awards were voted for covering the best deals, the finest issuers and the top lead managers (see below).
This year GlobalCapital is considering expanding the number of award categories.
Rather than continue to give awards for the Best Non-euro Deal and Best Non-euro Lead Manager, we plan to award these categories of participant for the dollar and sterling markets to reflect the fact that these markets have been active this year.
So this year's awards would be:
Best Dollar Covered Bond
Best Sterling Covered Bond
Best Dollar Covered Lead Manager
Best Sterling Lead Manager
We are also thinking about including a range of other awards to which may include the following:
Best Syndicate Banker
Best Structurer
Best Green Structurer
Best Rating Agency
Best Law Firm
Best Cover Pool Monitor
Best Swap Provider
Best ESG Second Party Opinion Provider
Timing
A decision on the award categories is expected to be finalised by June 10 and we would very much welcome your feedback on the suggestions above, or any others you may have, as soon as possible.
We will request nominations for shortlists for each of the award categories in the week beginning June 13. A shortlist of five names for each award category will be finalised in the week beginning June 27.
The awards poll will open in the week beginning July 4 and close a month later, in the week beginning August 1.
The winners will be revealed at on the evening of the Thursday, September 22 in Vienna, following the Euromoney/ECBC Covered Bond Congress.
Last year the market voted on the following 19 award categories.
Best Pioneering Deal
Best ESG Deal
Best Debut Deal
Best Non-euro Deal
Best Euro Deal
Deal of the Year
Best ESG Issuer
Best Euro Issuer
Issuer of the Year
Investor of the Year
Best Bank for Distribution
Best Bank for ALM Libor Transition Management
Best Bank for ESG Issuers
Best Bank for Inaugural Issuers
Best Bank Research
Best Liquidity Provider
Best Non-euro Lead Manager
Best Syndicate Manager
Covered Bond House of the Year
