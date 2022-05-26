All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
Covered Bond Awards 2022: your input needed

Bill Thornhill
May 26, 2022 04:16 PM
GlobalCapital is seeking comment from the market on an expanded number award categories

GlobalCapital’s Covered Bond Awards 2022 will recognise major achievements in the market over the past year and will be based on a survey of participants.

Last year 19 awards were voted for covering the best deals, the finest issuers and the top lead managers (see below).

This year GlobalCapital is considering expanding the number of award categories.

Rather than continue to give awards for the Best Non-euro Deal and Best Non-euro Lead Manager, we plan to award these categories of participant for the dollar and sterling markets to reflect the fact that these markets have been active this year.

So this year's awards would be:

  • Best Dollar Covered Bond

  • Best Sterling Covered Bond

  • Best Dollar Covered Lead Manager

  • Best Sterling Lead Manager


We are also thinking about including a range of other awards to which may include the following:

  • Best Syndicate Banker

  • Best Structurer

  • Best Green Structurer

  • Best Rating Agency

  • Best Law Firm

  • Best Cover Pool Monitor

  • Best Swap Provider

  • Best ESG Second Party Opinion Provider

Timing

A decision on the award categories is expected to be finalised by June 10 and we would very much welcome your feedback on the suggestions above, or any others you may have, as soon as possible.

We will request nominations for shortlists for each of the award categories in the week beginning June 13. A shortlist of five names for each award category will be finalised in the week beginning June 27.

The awards poll will open in the week beginning July 4 and close a month later, in the week beginning August 1.

The winners will be revealed at on the evening of the Thursday, September 22 in Vienna, following the Euromoney/ECBC Covered Bond Congress.

Last year the market voted on the following 19 award categories.

  • Best Pioneering Deal

  • Best ESG Deal

  • Best Debut Deal

  • Best Non-euro Deal

  • Best Euro Deal

  • Deal of the Year

  • Best ESG Issuer

  • Best Euro Issuer

  • Issuer of the Year

  • Investor of the Year

  • Best Bank for Distribution

  • Best Bank for ALM Libor Transition Management

  • Best Bank for ESG Issuers

  • Best Bank for Inaugural Issuers

  • Best Bank Research

  • Best Liquidity Provider

  • Best Non-euro Lead Manager

  • Best Syndicate Manager

  • Covered Bond House of the Year


See coverage of last year’s virtual awards ceremony here.

