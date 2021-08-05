Banks face funding decisions as TLTRO revision looms large
The European Central Bank’s Targeted Long Term Refinancing Operation may never disappear, but the central bank will find it difficult to maintain record-breaking interest rates on its loans as the economy recovers from the pandemic. As the terms of the liquidity scheme surely begin to tighten, issuers will have a greater incentive to repay TLTROs and switch to market funding.
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article: