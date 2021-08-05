All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
FIGCovered Bonds

Banks face funding decisions as TLTRO revision looms large

by Bill Thornhill
August 05, 2021 06:45 PM
The European Central Bank’s Targeted Long Term Refinancing Operation may never disappear, but the central bank will find it difficult to maintain record-breaking interest rates on its loans as the economy recovers from the pandemic. As the terms of the liquidity scheme surely begin to tighten, issuers will have a greater incentive to repay TLTROs and switch to market funding.

Bill Thornhill
Last updated on August 12, 2021 06:13 PM
