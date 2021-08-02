All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
SSASub-sovereigns

Don’t call it a comeback: UK MBA set to return with ESG labels

by Lewis McLellan
August 02, 2021 05:00 PM
Pound_Sterling_PA_575x375_081020

The UK’s Municipal Bonds Agency is not going anywhere. Despite a late 2020 curve ball in the form of a 100bp cut to the UK’s Public Works Loan Board lending rate, which undermined the MBA's ability to raise competitive bond market funding on behalf of local councils, the agency has a pipeline of deals coming together, some of which will carry ESG labels for the first time.

Tags

Lewis McLellan
Last updated on August 02, 2021 10:38 PM
