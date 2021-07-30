Tunisia: hopes for IMF agreement by year end, restructuring ‘not even on the table’
Days after the Tunisian President Kais Saied shocked the world by freezing parliament and boosting his executive power, sources say that investors have little to be concerned about as conversations with the IMF continue to progress. The political saga, which some are calling ‘much-needed’, will not impact Tunisia’s ability to service its debt.
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article: