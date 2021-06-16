BP, Iberdrola, Novartis star in corporate Bond Awards

Lifetime Achievement Awards citation This year we’re giving two Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the capital markets, and by an odd coincidence they’re very well matched. Two executives who have overseen funding for two of Europe’s leading companies are both retiring this summer, at the end of long and distinguished careers. The first is Bernd Bode, who until he retired in May was head of group treasury and investor relations at Volkswagen Financial Services. The Volkswagen Group is Europe’s biggest corporate borrower — issuing more debt than many countries — and a large part is for its financial services arm. Bernd ran VWFS’s treasury operation ever since it was established separately from the industrial treasury in 2002. But even before that in the 1990s he was involved in bringing together diverse funding activities around the world for VW Bank. While this borrowing is now centrally managed, it is extremely varied, taking in bonds, CP and ABS in 18 currencies. Our second award winner is Peter Zirwes, who will step down in August as head of corporate finance at Daimler — the second biggest corporate issuer. Daimler has given Peter several difficult postings over the years. Daimler was a shareholder of EADS, the aerospace company, and Peter ran its complex customer finance business for several years when the company was created. He was on the integration team when Daimler bought Chrysler, and spent four years in the US as liaison between the finance teams in Stuttgart and Michigan. Although it was a happy time, he was one of those who ultimately had to tell the board that the merger was not working out. Since returning to Germany, Peter has overseen a tripling of Daimler’s funding requirement. For each of their companies, Bernd and Peter have built up a modern, professional treasury operation of worldwide scope, to finance a wide variety of financial assets efficiently and with low risk. Their careers span the development of corporate bonds and ABS in Europe from small corners of the market to the powerhouses they are today. Both Bernd and Peter have made invaluable contributions to that development, by steering two of the market’s most important borrowers calmly and adeptly, in a way that has always retained the confidence of the market, even during some sharp crises. Both are highly praised by bankers who have worked with them over the years, not just for the quality of their work, but for being, as one DCM banker put it: “without making any concessions on their professionalism, extremely pleasant people to deal with — and I think it matters”. See our interview with Bernd and Peter at the end of the Awards Ceremony here.