RBI encourages clients to issue/borrow in sustainable formats
Raiffeisen Bank International’s clients are increasingly looking to achieve more sustainable, fairer and more transparent ways of doing business. In this context, RBI maintains a comprehensive dialogue with an ever-increasing pool of clients on sustainable finance, e.g. bonds, loans and Schuldscheine. We focus our attention not only on “green”, but also cover sustainability-linked instruments, a rapidly growing area in the sustainable finance universe.
Why green finance?
• Because it is the right thing to do. Acting sustainably is more important than ever, and finance plays an important role in this respect.
• Because it broadens the range of accessible financing sources. More and more lenders and investors earmark ever larger funds for sustainable finance.
• Because it will lead to lower cost of funds. Currently, the monetary advantages are still relatively small. However, we expect that the “greenium” will increase constantly.
Our offer
RBI is well positioned to support clients in the entire process of structuring and placing sustainable finance instruments successfully. As a seasoned sustainable bank, we can add value and credibility through our deep knowledge of clients’ credit stories and RBI’s strong sustainability standing. These structuring capabilities are complemented by our substantial coverage of fixed-income ESG investors across Europe.
Bottom line
Soon, sustainable finance will have evolved from a ‘nice-to-have’ to a ‘must-have’. By then, the active pursuit of sustainable finance will underpin most borrowers’ general sustainability strategy.