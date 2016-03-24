All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
SSA

Sterling SSA primary market dynamics in 2016

March 24, 2016 08:30 AM
Bank of England

The sterling SSA primary bond market is set to have a record breaking first quarter in terms of issuance volumes, which currently stand at £12.25bn. There have been a number of notable deals from inaugural issuers and those returning to the market after a long break, but also regular issuers have achieved much bigger volumes. From the demand side, the breadth of participation has also been apparent, with the three big investor bases — central banks, bank treasuries and UK real money — all participating in good size. We look into the reasons why and whether it will continue.

TD Securities
