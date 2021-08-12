ABN Amro
New funding goals mean FIG supply volumes could be even lower than expected in 2021
A trio of green labelled debuts attracted “slim” demand on Wednesday, as the three senior deals had to compete with a flurry of other trades for a slice of the shrinking pre-summer investor pool.
Three infrequent FIG borrowers are set to drop into a stable euro market this week, with Arion Bank, Banca Popolare di Sondrio and Westpac New Zealand all preparing senior deals .
Rating: Aa3/A+/AA-
UBS sold its first green bond this week, bringing the deal at the tightest euro senior spread of the year so far. Further labelled issuance is set to follow, with UniCredit preparing a green debut of its own.
UBS made its first foray into the green bond market as an issuer on Monday, landing a €500m operating company deal at a level bordering on zero yield, which could embolden other lower spread issuers to follow. The visit to euros was paired with a seven year deal in the Swiss bank’s home market.
A new special purpose acquisition company focused on the decarbonisation industry has launched an IPO on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, with the backing of cornerstone investors.
Rating: A2/A-/A-
Yankee borrowers found swift execution and deep liquidity as they peppered the dollar market this week, with ABN Amro and Svenska Handelsbanken each printing debut non-preferred senior trades in the currency.
Basic Fit, the Dutch operator of low-cost gyms, has issued a €303.7m convertible bond as it prepares for growth opportunities following the reopening of all of its fitness centres this week following more than a year of lockdowns caused by the pandemic.
Aedifica, the Belgian real estate investment trust focused on healthcare properties, is financing its forward pipeline of investment opportunities with a €300m sale of new shares.
Rating: A1/A/A