NIB back in Kangaroo mart

JP Morgan priced a A$50m ($38.4m) tap of the issuer’s 3.4% February 2026 bonds at 51bp over mid-swaps, to yield 2.3325%. The increase brings the total size of the bonds to A$320m.A small group of largely offshore investors drove the deal, a source at NIB said. ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.