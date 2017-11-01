FIA warns on derivative exchanges’ cryptocurrency craze

The FIA, which represents clearing members in the centrally cleared derivatives markets, wrote the letter to CFTC chairman Christopher Giancarlo after announcements last Friday by major derivatives exchanges.Those statements confirmed that the Chicago Board Options Exchange and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange have self-certified bitcoin futures and that ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.