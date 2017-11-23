Asian sustainable lending in focus amid green loan first
A novel green loan for Singapore’s Wilmar International has put the focus on the potential for sustainable products in Asia. While green bonds have gained popularity in the region, the loan market is still lagging far behind — but that appears to be set to change, writes Shruti Chaturvedi.
Singapore-listed agribusiness Wilmar raised a $150m revolver bilaterally from ING, it said in a release on Monday. So far, so boring. But what makes the loan unique is the premise on which its rate of interest is based. The margin on a portion of the facility is linked
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.