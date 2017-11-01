Watermark
STOXX trumpets Asia success, hires new business head

The index subsidiary of Deutsche Boerse, STOXX, on Wednesday trumpeted the success of its Asia-pacific indices, as it taps into smart beta strategies.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 01:30 PM

A passive index fund issued by Yuanta Securities Investment Trust Company referencing the iSTOXX MUTB Asia/Pacific Quality Dividend 100 index raised more than $100m in its “initial weeks of subscription”, according to STOXX. 

Smart beta strategies involve taking long exposure to indices that are weighted to capture certain ...

