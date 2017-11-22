Watermark
Go to Global edition

UnionBank diversifies with dollar bond after 13yr break

Union Bank of the Philippines made diversification its focus with its return to the dollar debt market after a 13 year absence, netting $400m from a tightly priced offering.

  • By Morgan Davis
  • 22 Nov 2017

The Philippine lender certainly knows how to time its trades. The firm came to the market on a day investors in Asia ex-Japan were bombarded with seven deals — six of which came from Greater China.

So for investors looking for something different, UnionBank proved a ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.15
2 CITIC Securities 21.52
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.93
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.38
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.73

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 13,827.70 78 5.89%
2 UBS 13,692.33 82 5.83%
3 Goldman Sachs 10,720.86 54 4.57%
4 Morgan Stanley 10,186.93 54 4.34%
5 China Securities Co Ltd 9,861.82 46 4.20%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 32,532.75 218 8.25%
2 Citi 30,515.32 184 7.74%
3 JPMorgan 23,972.21 138 6.08%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 20,655.77 107 5.24%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 16,284.80 123 4.13%

Asian polls & awards