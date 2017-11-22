UnionBank diversifies with dollar bond after 13yr break

The Philippine lender certainly knows how to time its trades. The firm came to the market on a day investors in Asia ex-Japan were bombarded with seven deals — six of which came from Greater China.So for investors looking for something different, UnionBank proved a ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.