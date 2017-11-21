Mizuho picks Credit Suisse banker for top fixed income job

Zahra Peerbhoy joined Mizuho’s London office on November 7 to become head of fixed income, with responsibility for fixed income sales and trading, structured solutions and derivatives. She becomes a senior managing director and reports to Michiel de Jong, president and CEO of Mizuho International.Peerbhoy replaces ...
