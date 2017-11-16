Watermark
Indonesia's ABM Investama fires up tap

Indonesian energy company ABM Investama reopened its five non call three year bond from July on Monday, looking to add to the original $300m print.

  • By Addison Gong
  • 06:30 AM

ABM Investama is tapping its $300m 7.125% 2022s. Sole bookrunner Credit Suisse set initial price guidance for the reopening at a cash price of 102.5 area, plus accrued and unpaid interest from August 1.

The Ba3/—/BB- rated company priced the original deal on July 25, a particularly ...

