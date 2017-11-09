Watermark
After hot streak, China fintech IPOs in US hit speed bump

China’s once-hot fintech IPOs are losing some of their sheen, as an apparent crackdown by regulators has forced recent US listings to be priced below their initial range or break issue price. But ECM bankers are not giving up yet, as investor education begins on the sixth Chinese fintech IPO in New York this year. John Loh reports.

  • By John Loh
  • 12:00 PM
Online micro-lending platform Qudian was very much the flavour of the month when it debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in October. It was the first to get the fintech wave going and not only priced its $900m IPO above the range, but also soared 48% ...

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.15
2 CITIC Securities 21.52
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.93
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.38
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.73

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 13,827.70 78 5.96%
2 UBS 13,644.76 81 5.88%
3 Goldman Sachs 10,547.81 52 4.54%
4 Morgan Stanley 9,904.98 52 4.27%
5 China Securities Co Ltd 9,861.82 46 4.25%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 31,109.09 210 8.14%
2 Citi 29,581.37 179 7.74%
3 JPMorgan 23,387.55 135 6.12%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 19,201.89 99 5.03%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 16,034.80 121 4.20%

