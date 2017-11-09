After hot streak, China fintech IPOs in US hit speed bump
China’s once-hot fintech IPOs are losing some of their sheen, as an apparent crackdown by regulators has forced recent US listings to be priced below their initial range or break issue price. But ECM bankers are not giving up yet, as investor education begins on the sixth Chinese fintech IPO in New York this year. John Loh reports.
Online micro-lending platform Qudian was very much the flavour of the month
when it debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in October. It was the first to get the fintech wave going and not only priced its $900m IPO above the range, but also soared 48%
