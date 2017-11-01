Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Crédito Real to try rare deal amid Lat Am softening

Mexican non-bank lender Crédito Real is on the road looking for a perpetual hybrid bond even as other issuers delay deals or roadshow announcements amid weaker market conditions.

  • By Oliver West
  • 08:30 AM

Bank of America Merrill LynchCredit Suisse and UBS are lining up investor meetings for the BB+/BB+ rated borrower, which is due to wrap up its marketing exercise on November 20. 

Crédito Real has established itself as one of the leading issuers in the burgeoning non-bank lending sector ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 61,569.91 286 9.64%
2 HSBC 59,477.00 326 9.32%
3 JPMorgan 55,186.64 237 8.64%
4 Deutsche Bank 29,885.35 123 4.68%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 26,388.98 194 4.13%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 18,874.63 54 14.41%
2 JPMorgan 15,571.64 55 11.89%
3 HSBC 15,451.13 39 11.80%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 11,490.31 44 8.77%
5 Santander 11,398.01 43 8.70%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 25,912.13 87 13.22%
2 Citi 23,013.06 81 11.74%
3 HSBC 17,587.52 66 8.97%
4 Deutsche Bank 10,117.91 28 5.16%
5 BNP Paribas 10,065.46 30 5.14%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 ING 3,133.69 26 9.51%
2 UniCredit 2,795.44 20 8.48%
3 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 2,594.98 10 7.87%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,301.01 20 6.98%
5 Commerzbank Group 1,584.45 16 4.81%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 11,929.88 167 22.87%
2 ICICI Bank 5,353.58 140 10.26%
3 Trust Investment Advisors 5,169.59 146 9.91%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 3,661.93 41 7.02%
5 Yes Bank Ltd 2,545.51 61 4.88%