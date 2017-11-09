Watermark
People news in brief, November 16, 2017

Credit Suisse has seen several senior departures from its Asian equities business, with Nicole Yuen and Ronald Cheung leaving the bank.

  Addison Gong, John Loh, Shruti Chaturvedi
  12:00 PM

Yuen was head of north Asia equities and Cheung led the Hong Kong and China sales team, said sources close to the matter.

Chris Tang has been named as Cheung’s replacement to run the Hong Kong and China sales unit. He reports to Jonathan Jenkins, head of equity ...

