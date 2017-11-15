Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Talen gets HY deal away with extra year of non call

Energy company Talen Energy priced a new high yield bond on Tuesday, but the firm had to sweeten the deal with an extra year of non call protection for investors as sentiment remains shaky on US sub-investment grade debt.

  • By David Bell
  • 15 Nov 2017

Talen Energy priced its new $400m eight year non call four senior guaranteed notes in a choppy market that has seen large outflows from exchange traded funds and a dip in most indices tracking the sector.

After hitting a year long high of 1952.49 on October 24, the ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 19,521.09 76 7.29%
2 BNP Paribas 17,368.30 108 6.49%
3 Goldman Sachs 15,275.80 61 5.71%
4 HSBC 13,952.16 88 5.21%
5 Deutsche Bank 13,566.94 77 5.07%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 6,765.35 57 7.26%
2 Goldman Sachs 6,458.77 52 6.93%
3 Deutsche Bank 5,912.17 58 6.34%
4 Credit Suisse 5,670.23 59 6.08%
5 BNP Paribas 5,132.90 55 5.51%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 32,717.81 257 10.72%
2 Citi 26,199.86 209 8.58%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 24,064.81 215 7.88%
4 Goldman Sachs 22,771.47 162 7.46%
5 Barclays 19,846.46 136 6.50%