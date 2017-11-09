Cromwell Reit back with smaller €556m Singapore IPO

The Reit, sponsored by Australia’s Cromwell Property Group, refiled its prospectus on Wednesday, offering 428.5m units in the placement and retail tranches.
The units are selling for €0.55 each, which is expected to yield 7.8% in 2018.The cornerstone investors — Cerberus Singapore, Hillsboro Capital, ...
