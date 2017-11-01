Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Magnit announces capital raise, CEO sells share block

The CEO of Russia’s largest retailer Magnit is selling a block of Rb41.4bn ($700m) worth of Moscow-listed shares, to fund his subscription to a capital increase, also announced this evening.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 05:30 PM

Magnit announced disappointing results on October 20, since when its share price has fallen 26%. It is listed in Moscow and London with a market cap of Rb657bn ($11bn). 

This evening it announced a capital increase through an issue of new shares through open subscription, but did not say ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 383,938.92 1435 9.04%
2 JPMorgan 349,796.43 1564 8.24%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 336,853.67 1178 7.93%
4 Goldman Sachs 253,485.02 843 5.97%
5 Barclays 247,364.69 958 5.82%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 35,956.54 171 6.44%
2 Deutsche Bank 35,684.63 123 6.39%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 30,861.71 98 5.53%
4 BNP Paribas 30,149.18 181 5.40%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 24,715.52 140 4.43%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 21,340.23 93 8.94%
2 Morgan Stanley 17,167.75 89 7.19%
3 Citi 16,822.49 103 7.04%
4 UBS 16,423.72 65 6.88%
5 Goldman Sachs 15,755.38 85 6.60%