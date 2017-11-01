Magnit announces capital raise, CEO sells share block

Magnit announced disappointing results on October 20, since when its share price has fallen 26%. It is listed in Moscow and London with a market cap of Rb657bn ($11bn).This evening it announced a capital increase through an issue of new shares through open subscription, but did not say ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.