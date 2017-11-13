Cheers for Diageo and Vonovia as they keep it short
UK based drinks manufacturer Diageo returned to corporate bond markets on Wednesday with a three year and long six year dual tranche offering, while German housing association Vonovia continued the recent trend for two year floating rate notes.
Vonovia was created in 2015, when Deutsche Annington and Gagfah merged, and has been much more active in bond markets than Diageo since then. In 2017 it sold a pair of €500m notes with five and 10 year tenors in January, before adding a €500m eight year
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.