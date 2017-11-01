Watermark
Go to Asia edition

China and EU produce key to each other’s green bond markets

The effort to connect China’s green bond market with that of the Western world took a step forward on Saturday, with the launch of a technical document designed to make the two markets’ standards mutually intelligible.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 01:00 PM
China’s green bond market, almost non-existent until 2016, is now the biggest in the world, thanks to the government’s strong push for it. A specific ordinance by the People’s Bank of China in 2015 set out a ‘Catalogue’ of what green bonds can finance. But it allows some ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Green Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 6,594.75 43 6.55%
2 Credit Agricole CIB 6,587.51 50 6.54%
3 JPMorgan 4,997.57 34 4.96%
4 Citi 4,754.93 22 4.72%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,671.12 28 4.64%