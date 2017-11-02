Chinese issuers look beyond dollars to local currency bonds
Chinese issuers are starting to look beyond US dollars for new fundraising opportunities, with attractive cross-currency swap rates — and the potential for diversification — making Singapore dollars and euro issuance the flavour of the month. Morgan Davis reports.
This year so far, Singapore dollar bond volumes have far surpassed the previous two years. The market has seen $13.56bn-equivalent of paper sold through November 8, compared with $10.72bn sold year-to-date in 2016, according to Dealogic. A $1.71bn chunk of the bonds this year came from six
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.