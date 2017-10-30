Suzano to buy back more 2021s

Ba1/BB+/BB+ rated Suzano has launched a tender offer for up to $300m of its 5.875% 2021s and is offering to pay 109 cents on the dollar to those bondholders that participate in the exercise by the early-bird date of November 17.This is the same price that the company ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.