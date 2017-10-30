Watermark
Lithuania pays low NIP for last international bond until 2019

The Republic of Lithuania on Tuesday drew a combined €1.27bn book for its taps as investors rushed to take a piece of what could be Lithuania’s last international bond for over a year.

  By Francesca Young
  12:00 PM

Lithuania said in an investor presentation that 2018 funding needs will be limited to the domestic markets.

Initial price thoughts were put out on Tuesday morning at low 10bp over mid-swaps for the €350m tap of the €750m 0.95% May 2027s, before being refined to 8bp-10bp over. The ...

