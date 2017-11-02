Yunnan Energy generates strong demand for $600m deal

Joint global co-ordinators BOC International, Citi and HSBC released initial price guidance for Yunnan Energy's three year bond at the 245bp over US Treasuries area, and for a five year at the 265bp over area in the morning Asia time.Yunnan Energy, rated BBB by Fitch, sold a
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.