Watermark
Go to Global edition

Yunnan Energy generates strong demand for $600m deal

Yunnan Provincial Energy Investment Group Co, a Chinese local government financing vehicle (LGFV), raised $600m on Tuesday from a dual-tranche deal that was nearly nine times covered.

  • By Addison Gong
  • 10:15 AM

Joint global co-ordinators BOC International, Citi and HSBC released initial price guidance for Yunnan Energy's three year bond at the 245bp over US Treasuries area, and for a five year at the 265bp over area in the morning Asia time.

Yunnan Energy, rated BBB by Fitch, sold a 

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.15
2 CITIC Securities 21.52
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.93
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.38
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.73

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 12,357.04 72 5.71%
2 China Securities Co Ltd 9,847.27 46 4.55%
3 UBS 9,823.15 76 4.54%
4 Goldman Sachs 9,802.51 47 4.53%
5 China International Capital Corp Ltd 9,439.44 48 4.36%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 30,165.40 204 8.11%
2 Citi 29,325.83 176 7.89%
3 JPMorgan 23,138.37 132 6.22%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,972.01 97 5.10%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 15,944.90 117 4.29%

Asian polls & awards