M7 Reit halves London IPO, extends the bookbuild

The UK real estate investment trust focuses on regional commercial and light industrial properties. Barclays is bookrunner.
The bookbuild had been supposed to close on Tuesday, November 7, with the shares beginning trading on Monday November 13.
But the bookbuild has been extended to Friday, November 24.When the deal ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.