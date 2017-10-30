Emaar Development’s $1.5bn Dubai IPO covered on day one

Emaar Properties is selling 800m existing shares, a 20% stake in the subsidiary, at a price range of Dh5.7 to Dh6.9 a share.That means that the deal size will be Dh4.56bn ($1.24bn) to Dh5.52bn ($1.5bn), and Emaar Development will be valued at Dh22.8bn ($6.2bn) to Dh27.6bn ($7.5bn). ...
