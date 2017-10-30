Spain performs, opens Cores window
Cores, Spain’s strategic oil reserves manager, has picked banks for a roadshow to promote a euro bond, just as Spain faces its most severe political turmoil in years. But Spanish bond prices, bolstered by European monetary policy are more than weathering the storm.
Spanish govvies have proved remarkably resilient in spite of the country’s political turbulence.
Investors were calmed by the Spanish central government’s decision to invoke Article 155 of the Spanish constitution, dissolving Catalonia’s parliament and take direct control over
