Kengeter resigns post as investigation resumed

The embattled chief executive of Deutsche Börse, Carsten Kengeter, has resigned after a multi-million euro settlement over alleged insider trading was thrown out by Frankfurt's local court on Monday.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 26 Oct 2017

Kengeter will leave on December 31 this year to allow Deutsche Börse to "focus its energy back onto clients, business and growth" and to alleviate "further burdens caused by the ongoing investigation", according to a statement from the exchange group on Thursday.

Senior public prosecutor in Frankfurt, Nadja Niesen, ...

