CCB Frontier sets out for $200m keepwell backed debut

Sole mandated lead arranger and bookrunner Deutsche Bank sent an outline of the loan terms to banks this week, said a banker away from the trade.The company is paying a margin of 155bp above Libor for the two year bullet, which is backed by a keepwell arrangement ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.