Investors embrace new corp as Eurotorg trades up
Belarusian food retailer Eurotorg’s $350m new issue traded up in the secondary market on Thursday morning, demonstrating the high appetite for rare corporate bonds from emerging markets.
The note was printed at the wide end of $300m-$350m size guidance and 75bp inside initial price talk of 9.5%-area released on Wednesday morning in London. The price talk for the amortising five year bond had been later in the day refined to 9.125%-9.25% then 8.875% area before
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.