Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Investors embrace new corp as Eurotorg trades up

Belarusian food retailer Eurotorg’s $350m new issue traded up in the secondary market on Thursday morning, demonstrating the high appetite for rare corporate bonds from emerging markets.

  • By Francesca Young
  • 12:45 PM
The note was printed at the wide end of $300m-$350m size guidance and 75bp inside initial price talk of 9.5%-area released on Wednesday morning in London. The price talk for the amortising five year bond had been later in the day refined to 9.125%-9.25% then 8.875% area before ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 56,751.99 258 9.78%
2 HSBC 55,106.52 295 9.50%
3 JPMorgan 50,039.03 213 8.62%
4 Deutsche Bank 27,197.53 109 4.69%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 24,407.97 175 4.21%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 17,236.12 48 14.67%
2 HSBC 14,417.38 33 12.27%
3 JPMorgan 13,685.70 47 11.65%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,330.75 38 8.79%
5 Santander 9,596.44 36 8.17%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 23,828.80 80 12.78%
2 Citi 22,438.42 77 12.03%
3 HSBC 16,512.02 63 8.86%
4 BNP Paribas 9,898.80 29 5.31%
5 Deutsche Bank 9,721.98 26 5.21%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Oct 2017
1 ING 2,729.06 23 8.33%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,624.57 11 8.01%
3 UniCredit 2,390.81 17 7.30%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,301.01 20 7.02%
5 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 2,180.06 9 6.65%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 11,489.16 155 23.05%
2 ICICI Bank 5,143.70 131 10.32%
3 Trust Investment Advisors 4,716.76 132 9.46%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 3,661.93 41 7.35%
5 Yes Bank Ltd 2,469.67 59 4.95%