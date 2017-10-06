China Grand Auto gets going for second dollar perp

CICC HK Securities and Morgan Stanley are the joint global co-ordinators, joint bookrunners and joint lead managers for China Grand Auto's second ever dollar bond.
Meetings with investors for the Reg S trade will take place in Singapore and Hong Kong from Friday.China’s offshore debt regulator National ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.