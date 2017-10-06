Watermark
Go to Global edition

CDBL squeezes pricing for dual-tranche deal

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co managed to price its 5.5 and 10 year bonds inside its curve on Tuesday amid a busy day for Asia’s primary bond market.

  • By Morgan Davis
  • 11:15 AM

Five other issuers in Asia ex-Japan launched dollar bonds on Tuesday as well, as they clamoured to get ahead of the Singapore public holiday and China’s 19th National Congress of the Communist Party meeting happening on Wednesday.

CDBL’s issuance also beat out China’s sovereign dollar bond, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.15
2 CITIC Securities 21.52
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.93
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.38
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.73

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 11,427.98 67 5.99%
2 China Securities Co Ltd 9,276.15 41 4.87%
3 China International Capital Corp Ltd 9,104.08 44 4.78%
4 UBS 9,093.85 67 4.77%
5 Goldman Sachs 8,976.54 43 4.71%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 28,004.30 186 8.21%
2 Citi 25,094.34 154 7.36%
3 JPMorgan 21,049.54 121 6.17%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 17,836.24 92 5.23%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 14,573.61 109 4.27%

Asian polls & awards