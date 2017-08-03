Watermark
Equiniti bags £122m in smooth rights issue, stock rises

Equiniti, the UK share registrar and payments services company, has successfully concluded its £122.2m rights issue, intended to partly finance its entry into the US market.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 02:00 PM

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday morning, the company said it had received subscriptions for 97.43% of the 64.3m new shares on offer.

The remaining shares were dribbled out to the market by 9.45am on Tuesday morning by Citigroup and Barclays, the deal's underwriters.

