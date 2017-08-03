Equiniti bags £122m in smooth rights issue, stock rises

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday morning, the company said it had received subscriptions for 97.43% of the 64.3m new shares on offer.
The remaining shares were dribbled out to the market by 9.45am on Tuesday morning by Citigroup and Barclays, the deal's underwriters.“It was very ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.