Senior executive leaves NEX

The CEO of NEX Optimisation has handed in her resignation from the firm after just over two years in the job.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 16 Oct 2017
Jenny Knott, who joined NEX — then called ICAP —in August 2015, worked on integration of the company’s post-trade, risk and information business lines. This large scale restructuring aimed to bring together subsidiaries such as TriOptima and Traina under the NEX Infinity platform, which is already being rolled ...

