Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Xi Jinping reshapes himself in Mao's image as party holds landmark congress

The twice-in-a-decade summit of China’s National Party Congress next week could see premier Xi Jinping take on Mao’s mantle of party chairman and extend his power yet further.

  • By GlobalMarkets
  • 05:30 AM
Email a colleague
Cancel
Request a PDF
Cancel


By Jackie Horne and Elliot Wilson

Xi Jinpin
President Xi
Chinese president Xi Jinping will further consolidate his power at the National Party Congress next week, facilitating faster restructuring at home and a more muscular foreign policy abroad, leading economists and party figures told GlobalMarkets
Attention will focus on the seven appointees to the powerful Politburo Standing Committee when senior party officials meet in Beijing for their twice-a-decade summit. Five of the seven existing members were at retirement age, noted Jing Ulrich, vice chairman of Asia Pacific at JP Morgan.

GlobalMarkets understands it will be reduced from seven to five, concentrating power for Xi
She also said she would not be surprised if Xi was made party chairman: a title that has only ever properly been held by the founder of the People’s Republic of China, Mao Zedong. It will enable Xi to get round the state constitution and extend his period in office beyond two terms. 
The likelihood had already been priced into financial markets and would not come as a great shock, Gene Ma, chief China economist at the Institute of International Finance (IIF) told GlobalMarkets. “There may be a shift in the centre of gravity towards the top,” he said. “But there are still checks and balances.”

Instead of worrying about concentrated power, Jin Liqun, president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), cited Xi’s anti-corruption drive. “This will carry on,” he told GlobalMarkets. “Xi is determined to do this and it’s important for China to move forwards and become a modern state with first class, clean state governance that serves the people.”

‘Runner on steroids' 

The IIF’s Ma said Xi’s tighter grip on power should speed up consolidation within state-owned companies and enable the president to become more assertive on the world stage. 
But he was less optimistic about easing China’s debt migraine. “Realistically, I think the best we can hope for is a slower increase in debt to GDP,” he said. “But there’s no such thing as a free lunch and our central bank will end up being as straight-jacketed as developed market peers, needing to keep interest rates down to finance domestic debt.”
It is an argument supported by Brian Coulton, chief economist at Fitch Ratings. 
Coulton said it was important to look at total social financing and adjust for local government debt swaps, which have flattered the numbers. “We think the stock of credit is still growing faster than GDP and has risen about 14.5% so far this year,” he said. 
James Daniel, assistant director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said he was also concerned about growth once China tries to wean itself off debt-fuelled expansion. He compared China to a “runner on steroids.” 


  • By GlobalMarkets
  • 05:30 AM

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 349,901.70 1319 9.04%
2 JPMorgan 314,074.81 1429 8.12%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 313,810.18 1090 8.11%
4 Goldman Sachs 233,760.42 773 6.04%
5 Barclays 224,913.53 876 5.81%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 33,723.41 160 6.58%
2 Deutsche Bank 33,605.53 115 6.55%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 30,523.81 93 5.95%
4 BNP Paribas 26,890.30 166 5.24%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 23,393.38 135 4.56%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 19,536.02 78 8.92%
2 Morgan Stanley 16,323.54 83 7.45%
3 Citi 15,667.80 92 7.15%
4 UBS 15,208.47 58 6.94%
5 Goldman Sachs 13,487.36 72 6.16%