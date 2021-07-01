Top module

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
Emerging Markets

Wounded EM economies may lag in recovery amid long-term scarring risks

Gruenwald: worried about deskilling
The economies in the EBRD’s ambit may be enjoying a growth bounce-back after Covid-19 but economists are worried that the long-term scarring caused by the pandemic could leave EM behind
Oliver West, July 01, 2021

Montenegro’s woes highlight dangers of Chinese lending in CEE

European institutions are at risk of having to bail out countries in the Balkans that take out loans from China that come with strings attached but which often fail to deliver the promised infrastructure projects, experts have warned
Mariam Meskin, July 01, 2021
Emerging Markets

Inflation and Fed shift puts EM central banks under pressure to hike

Ruznok: rate hikes in response to inflation
Interest rate hikes by Hungary and Czechia have set the tone for CEE central banks’ attitudes towards rising inflation amid signs that the US Federal Reserve is moving to tighten monetary policy
Mariam Meskin, July 01, 2021
Awards

Awards

Mohammed_al_Jadaan
Polls and Awards
MENA Finance Minister of the Year
Mariam Meskin, October 15, 2020
Mohammed al Jadaan, Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia’s smart, innovative and much-needed fiscal response to Covid-19 has gone down well with investors.
Ziad_Fariz
Polls and Awards
Central Bank Governor of the Year, MENA
Mariam Meskin, October 15, 2020
Ziad Fariz, Jordan Jordan was swift to provide liquidity and bring in a package of stimulus measures when the crisis struck.
Fahad_Al-Saif
Polls and Awards
Debt Management Office of the Year, MENA
Mariam Meskin, October 15, 2020
Fahad Al-Saif, Saudi Arabia The Gulf state is extending its curve and sourcing new channels of funding to meet its fiscal objectives.
IMF
Polls and Awards
CEE Finance Minister of the Year
Mariam Meskin, October 14, 2020
Tadeusz Kościński, Poland
IMF
Polls and Awards
CEE Central Bank Governor of the Year
Mariam Meskin, October 14, 2020
Elvira Nabiullina, Russia
Polls and Awards
Debt Management Office of the Year CEE
Mariam Meskin, October 14, 2020
Yuriy Butsa, Ukraine
imf
Polls and Awards
Sub-Saharan Africa Finance Minister of the Year
Lewis McLellan, October 14, 2020
Tito Mboweni, South Africa
awd
Polls and Awards
Sub-Saharan Africa Central Bank Governor of the Year
Lewis McLellan, October 14, 2020
Ernest Kwamina Yedu Addison, Ghana.
Sri_Mulyani_Indrawati
Polls and Awards
East Asia Pacific Finance Minister of the Year
Matthew Thomas, October 13, 2020
Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Indonesia Indonesia has responded to Covid-19 in a robust fashion, guided by a finance minister who won’t take her eye off the long-term plan.
Features

Features

