Top module

Wounded EM economies may lag in recovery amid long-term scarring risks
The economies in the EBRD’s ambit may be enjoying a growth bounce-back after Covid-19 but economists are worried that the long-term scarring caused by the pandemic could leave EM behind
Montenegro’s woes highlight dangers of Chinese lending in CEE
European institutions are at risk of having to bail out countries in the Balkans that take out loans from China that come with strings attached but which often fail to deliver the promised infrastructure projects, experts have warned
Inflation and Fed shift puts EM central banks under pressure to hike
Interest rate hikes by Hungary and Czechia have set the tone for CEE central banks’ attitudes towards rising inflation amid signs that the US Federal Reserve is moving to tighten monetary policy
Scarce data and EU supply to hamper CEE sustainable finance growthA lack of reliable data is holding back the growth of sustainable finance, which may also be crimped by the European Union’s €800bn Next Generation EU programme that will flood the market with green bonds
Ifad poised to plough loans into private sector projectsAfter four decades of focus on lending to governments, the UN’s agricultural development fund is about to branch out into loans to the private sector
EMs demand more from G7 tax plan ahead of crucial G20 meetThe historic deal by the G7 for a 15% minimum global corporate tax rate may deliver little benefit to emerging markets, campaigners fear
Banque de France trials CBDC as governor warns of digital yuan threatFrance’s central bank governor sounds the alarm over the risk facing European monetary sovereignty posed by digital payments infrastructure, particularly the one being set up in China
Awards
Mohammed al Jadaan, Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia’s smart, innovative and much-needed fiscal response to Covid-19 has gone down well with investors.
Ziad Fariz, Jordan Jordan was swift to provide liquidity and bring in a package of stimulus measures when the crisis struck.
Fahad Al-Saif, Saudi Arabia The Gulf state is extending its curve and sourcing new channels of funding to meet its fiscal objectives.
Ernest Kwamina Yedu Addison, Ghana.
Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Indonesia Indonesia has responded to Covid-19 in a robust fashion, guided by a finance minister who won’t take her eye off the long-term plan.