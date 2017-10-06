Piramal markets CBs, GIC Re in the clear

The equity-linked notes were launched on Thursday evening following board approval, the company said in a filing.Citi, Kotak Mahindra Capital and Morgan Stanley and Motilal Oswal are the lead banks on the placement, which is offering compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs) that pay an annual interest of ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.