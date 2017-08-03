Watermark
Oman Electricity Holding Co launches second loan

Oman Electricity Holding Co (EHC), or Nama Holding, has launched its second loan this year as part of its plan to raise $2bn across six of its subsidiaries.

  • By Bianca Boorer
  • 02:15 PM

State owned EHC first announced its plans to raise $2bn through a combination of loans and bonds in February.

Bank Muscat and JP Morgan are co-ordinating the financing for all six subsidiaries.

“The company is trying to combine all the grids and bring it under Nama Holding,” ...

