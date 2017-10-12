Markets eye key China meeting as Xi consolidates
Chinese capital market bankers will be keeping a close eye on a crucial meeting of the country’s Communist Party next week, as China’s president, Xi Jinping, attempts to consolidate his power. Although analysts and economists admit it is hard to read the tea leaves, most think the country’s financial market reform efforts are going to gather pace in the next five years. Paolo Danese reports.
Chinese bond issuers remained busy this week, despite some perceptions of a slowdown. Bank of Zhengzhou, which sold a $1.19bn AT1, was among those that closed live deals, while a handful of private companies hit the road to pitch bonds. But debt bankers say much of their potential
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.